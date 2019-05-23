Hazy hot and humid for holiday weekend

WAYNE CO. (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police are investigating the death of a man while in custody of the Wayne County Sheriff's Department.
WSIL - Looking ahead is all about heat and humidity and the accompanying hazy sunshine. Friday's high temperatures should be near 90 with the chance of pop-up storms less than 20%.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Facebook says it removed more than 3 billion fake accounts from October to March, twice as many as the previous six months.
JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- A 86-year-old woman from Opdyke died during a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 Wednesday.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says he will investigate troubles at the Missouri's elder abuse hotline.
(CNN) – The federal government will spend an additional $16 billion to help farmers hurt by the U.S.-China trade war, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced Thursday.
XENIA (WSIL) -- A tornado was captured on video Thursday morning along Highway 50.
(CNN) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a recall for more than 62,000 pounds of raw beef due to E. coli concerns.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Flooding along the Mississippi River may get worse before it gets better as more rain falls upstream across the Plains and Midwest over the next ten days.
WSIL -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Department is looking for several people with charges ranging from drugs to violating the sex offenders registration act.
