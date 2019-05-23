Hazy hot and humid for holiday weekend - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Hazy hot and humid for holiday weekend

WSIL - Isolated storm cells around this afternoon and evening should clear the region around midnight.  Looking ahead is all about heat and humidity and the accompanying hazy sunshine.  

Friday's high temperatures should be near 90 with the chance of pop-up storms less than 20%.

Best chance of storms during the holiday weekend appears to be Sunday afternoon. 

Jim will have a look at radar and updated forecasts on News 3 this evening. 

