Missouri man pleads guilty to possessing child pornography

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (AP) - A convicted sex offender in Missouri has admitted having sex with a two underage girls and possessing thousands of images containing child pornography.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 29-year-old Christopher E. Helm of Kirkwood pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal charge of child pornography.

His plea agreement says he met the girl online when she was 14 and they had sex several times near her Missouri home in St. Clair County. His plea says he took pictures during the crime.

When arrested in August 2017, he was in a car with a 16-year-old with whom he'd also been having sex.

He also pleaded guilty in March 2018 in St. Clair County Circuit Court to two counts of statutory rape and was sentenced to a total of eight years.

