Victim of shooting a light rail station identified - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Victim of shooting a light rail station identified

Posted: Updated:

PAGEDALE, Mo. (AP) - St. Louis County police have identified the man fatally shot at a MetroLink light rail station.

Police on Thursday identified the victim as 23-year-old Omar Martin. The search continues for the shooter.

Police Sgt. Benjamin Granda says the shooting happened Wednesday in Pagedale. Granda says the gunman and Martin were involved in a dispute on a train. Once the train stopped at the St. Charles Rock Road station, Martin was shot and the gunman ran.

In August, 48-year-old Craig LeFebvre was hit and killed by a stray bullet near a MetroLink station. Earlier this month, 12 people were indicted for a series of violent crimes at MetroLink stations, including the killing of LeFebvre.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.