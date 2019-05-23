Judge rejects plea deal for ex-officer who abused minors - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Judge rejects plea deal for ex-officer who abused minors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A federal judge has rejected a plea deal for a former Kentucky police officer who admitted to sexually abusing minors in the Louisville police department's now defunct youth program.

News outlets report U.S. District Court Judge David Hale said Thursday that the proposed 15-year sentence for ex-Louisville police Officer Kenneth Betts was too lenient. The deal called for Betts to serve 10 to 15 years on federal charges of enticement and child pornography. Hale said federal guidelines call for a 27-year sentence.

Hale told Betts he could proceed with his guilty plea and be sentenced, though he may receive a "less favorable" sentence. He said Betts could also withdraw his guilty plea. Betts attorney, Brian Butler, declined to comment.

Another hearing date was set for Aug. 14.

