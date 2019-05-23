Trump administration announces $16B farmer bailout plan

(CNN) – The federal government will spend an additional $16 billion to help farmers hurt by the U.S.-China trade war, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced Thursday.
XENIA (WSIL) -- A tornado was captured on video Thursday morning along Highway 50.
(CNN) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a recall for more than 62,000 pounds of raw beef due to E. coli concerns.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Flooding along the Mississippi River may get worse before it gets better as more rain falls upstream across the Plains and Midwest over the next ten days.
WSIL -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Department is looking for several people with charges ranging from drugs to violating the sex offenders registration act.
(CNN) – A tornado in Missouri caught sleeping residents off guard late Wednesday night, as a series of storms continued to bring chaos across the state, Oklahoma and Kansas.
JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- A 94-year-old man from Opdyke died during a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 Wednesday.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The National Weather Service says a "violent tornado" has touched down in Jefferson City, Missouri.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- Memorial Day weekend is always the official kickoff to summer activities and the time when the city of Herrin blocks off part of downtown for HerrinFesta Italiana.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Hospice of Southern Illinois is teaming up with Jim Hayes, Inc. in Harrisburg once again for the Jeep Jam Poker Run.
