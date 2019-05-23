Wet pattern remains across Plains and Midwest with more flooding - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Wet pattern remains across Plains and Midwest with more flooding possible

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Flooding along the Mississippi River may get worse before it gets better as more rain falls upstream across the Plains and Midwest over the next ten days.

The Mississippi River crested on May 7 in Chester at 42.46 feet, but the latest forecast would take the river to 42.9 feet at Chester on Monday. In Cape Girardeau, the river is forecast to rise to 45 feet with the crest coming on Wednesday. The forecast crests only take into account past rainfall and rain projected over the next 24 to 48 hours, so it's possible we see those numbers go higher in the coming days.

There's not much change in the overall weather pattern through the end of May with more heavy rain stretching from eastern Kansas through northern Missouri, Iowa, and northern Illinois. As much as six to eight inches of rain appear possible with this pattern across the heart of the Midwest, especially in the Corn Belt.

Major flooding will likely continue into early June along the Mississippi River with the wet pattern over the Midwest. Locally, the outlook appears very warm and humid, but rain chances and amounts are lesser than what our neighbors to the north will see. 

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast for southern Illinois only on News 3. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Wet pattern remains across Plains and Midwest with more flooding possible

    Wet pattern remains across Plains and Midwest with more flooding possible

    Thursday, May 23 2019 12:19 PM EDT2019-05-23 16:19:27 GMT

    CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Flooding along the Mississippi River may get worse before it gets better as more rain falls upstream across the Plains and Midwest over the next ten days. 

    CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Flooding along the Mississippi River may get worse before it gets better as more rain falls upstream across the Plains and Midwest over the next ten days. 

  • Warrant Wednesday: May 22, 2019

    Warrant Wednesday: May 22, 2019

    Thursday, May 23 2019 10:53 AM EDT2019-05-23 14:53:19 GMT

    WSIL -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Department is looking for several people with charges ranging from drugs to violating the sex offenders registration act.

    WSIL -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Department is looking for several people with charges ranging from drugs to violating the sex offenders registration act.

  • Missouri’s capital takes direct hit from violent tornado

    Missouri’s capital takes direct hit from violent tornado

    Thursday, May 23 2019 10:41 AM EDT2019-05-23 14:41:39 GMT
    Courtesy: Missouri Public SafetyCourtesy: Missouri Public Safety
    Courtesy: Missouri Public SafetyCourtesy: Missouri Public Safety

    (CNN) – A tornado in Missouri caught sleeping residents off guard late Wednesday night, as a series of storms continued to bring chaos across the state, Oklahoma and Kansas.

    (CNN) – A tornado in Missouri caught sleeping residents off guard late Wednesday night, as a series of storms continued to bring chaos across the state, Oklahoma and Kansas.

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.