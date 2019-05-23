Wet pattern remains across Plains and Midwest with more flooding possible

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Flooding along the Mississippi River may get worse before it gets better as more rain falls upstream across the Plains and Midwest over the next ten days.

The Mississippi River crested on May 7 in Chester at 42.46 feet, but the latest forecast would take the river to 42.9 feet at Chester on Monday. In Cape Girardeau, the river is forecast to rise to 45 feet with the crest coming on Wednesday. The forecast crests only take into account past rainfall and rain projected over the next 24 to 48 hours, so it's possible we see those numbers go higher in the coming days.

There's not much change in the overall weather pattern through the end of May with more heavy rain stretching from eastern Kansas through northern Missouri, Iowa, and northern Illinois. As much as six to eight inches of rain appear possible with this pattern across the heart of the Midwest, especially in the Corn Belt.

Major flooding will likely continue into early June along the Mississippi River with the wet pattern over the Midwest. Locally, the outlook appears very warm and humid, but rain chances and amounts are lesser than what our neighbors to the north will see.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast for southern Illinois only on News 3.