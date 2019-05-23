Julian Castro joins McDonald's strikers in North Carolina

By AMANDA MORRIS

Associated Press

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Democratic presidential contender Julian Castro has joined a march to a McDonald's restaurant in North Carolina to draw attention to workers' efforts to raise minimum wage and secure other protections.

Democratic presidential candidates are making pay equity a top issue in the 2020 campaign, and several were joining actions around the country Thursday. Castro is former secretary of Housing and Urban Development and current San Antonio mayor.

The McDonald's annual shareholder meeting is also Thursday in Dallas. Striking cooks and cashiers plan to travel to the shareholder meeting, where they'll attend a video town hall hosted by Sen. Bernie Sanders, another Democratic presidential candidate.

Earlier this spring, Castro backed his own campaign staff's vote to unionize, saying "it's not enough to talk the talk. You have to walk the walk."

