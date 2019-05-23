Tornado captured on video in Clay County - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Tornado captured on video in Clay County

Posted: Updated:

XENIA (WSIL) -- A tornado was captured on video Thursday morning just around 8:20 a.m. around seven miles east of Iuka and close to Xenia along Highway 50.  

Damage reports were not immediately available. 

This video was taken by Jill Long as she was driving home from work.  

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.