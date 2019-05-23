Opdyke woman killed in Wednesday's crash on I-57

WSIL -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Department is looking for several people with charges ranging from drugs to violating the sex offenders registration act.
WSIL -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Department is looking for several people with charges ranging from drugs to violating the sex offenders registration act.
(CNN) – A tornado in Missouri caught sleeping residents off guard late Wednesday night, as a series of storms continued to bring chaos across the state, Oklahoma and Kansas.
(CNN) – A tornado in Missouri caught sleeping residents off guard late Wednesday night, as a series of storms continued to bring chaos across the state, Oklahoma and Kansas.
JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- A 94-year-old man from Opdyke died during a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 Wednesday.
JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- A 94-year-old man from Opdyke died during a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 Wednesday.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The National Weather Service says a "violent tornado" has touched down in Jefferson City, Missouri.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The National Weather Service says a "violent tornado" has touched down in Jefferson City, Missouri.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- Memorial Day weekend is always the official kickoff to summer activities and the time when the city of Herrin blocks off part of downtown for HerrinFesta Italiana.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- Memorial Day weekend is always the official kickoff to summer activities and the time when the city of Herrin blocks off part of downtown for HerrinFesta Italiana.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Hospice of Southern Illinois is teaming up with Jim Hayes, Inc. in Harrisburg once again for the Jeep Jam Poker Run.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Hospice of Southern Illinois is teaming up with Jim Hayes, Inc. in Harrisburg once again for the Jeep Jam Poker Run.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Scattered storms are possible this morning, but these storms are expected to generally remain confined to counties closer to I-64 with very low chances south along the Ohio River.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Scattered storms are possible this morning, but these storms are expected to generally remain confined to counties closer to I-64 with very low chances south along the Ohio River.
WSIL -- Multiple sheriff's departments are asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.
WSIL -- Multiple sheriff's departments are asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- Herrin is well-known for its HerrinFesta Italiana, but lately the town is also drawing attention for another reason.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- Herrin is well-known for its HerrinFesta Italiana, but lately the town is also drawing attention for another reason.
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- A huge community effort on Wednesday in one river town to keep rising waters from flooding homes and businesses.
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- A huge community effort on Wednesday in one river town to keep rising waters from flooding homes and businesses.