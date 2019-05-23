Opdyke woman killed in Wednesday's crash on I-57

JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police have identified the woman who died after a crash that shut down two interstates for hours Wednesday.

She is Helen F. Troutt, 86, of Opdyke.

State police say Troutt was a passenger in a vehicle that crossed the median of I-57 near Mt. Vernon and hit a semi and an SUV.

The driver, Edward F. Troutt, 94, of Opdyke suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

