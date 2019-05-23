HerrinFesta Italiana 2019

HERRIN (WSIL) -- Memorial Day weekend is always the official kickoff to summer activities and the time when the city of Herrin blocks off part of downtown for HerrinFesta Italiana.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Hospice of Southern Illinois is teaming up with Jim Hayes, Inc. in Harrisburg once again for the Jeep Jam Poker Run.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Scattered storms are possible this morning, but these storms are expected to generally remain confined to counties closer to I-64 with very low chances south along the Ohio River.
WSIL -- Multiple sheriff's departments are asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The National Weather Service says a "violent tornado" has touched down in Jefferson City, Missouri.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- Herrin is well-known for its HerrinFesta Italiana, but lately the town is also drawing attention for another reason.
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- A huge community effort on Wednesday in one river town to keep rising waters from flooding homes and businesses.
MARION (WSIL) -- Just a month into his new job as Mayor of Marion, Mike Absher is listening to residents about what they would like to see from him to improve the city.
SESSER (WSIL) -- Sesser's mayor wants donations to help out the Sesser Opera House.
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — John Walker Lindh, the young Californian who became known as the American Taliban after he was captured by U.S. forces in the invasion of Afghanistan in late 2001, is set to go free after nearly two decades in prison.
