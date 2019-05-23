HerrinFesta Italiana 2019

HERRIN (WSIL) -- Memorial Day weekend is always the official kickoff to summer activities and the time when the city of Herrin blocks off part of downtown for HerrinFesta Italiana.

HerrinFesta President Cris Trapani says this year's festival is bigger than ever with more rides, food and cheaper concert tickets. He says each year the HerrinFesta Committee looks for new ways to make to improve the overall experience for visitors.

The McDonald's Midway opens Thursday (May 23) from 4 - 9 p.m. Times vary throughout the weekend until Memorial Day.

The Piazza Stage will be the rocking the whole weekend with big names like Jamey Johnson, Riley Green, Scotty McCreery, and others performing. Trapani says this year an 'Every Day Pass' is available for $30 for those who want to attend all the shows.

HerrinFesta's annual Bocce tournaments start with a corporate tournament on Friday, followed by an adult/child tournament on Saturday and a championship on Sunday.

The Grand Parade is Saturday and Line-up begins at 10 a.m. on the parking lot and ball field of the Herrin Middle School (700 S. 14th St.). The parade will start at 11 a.m.

