Jeep Jam fundraiser returns for Hospice of SI

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Hospice of Southern Illinois is teaming up with Jim Hayes, Inc. in Harrisburg once again for the Jeep Jam Poker Run. It's a fundraiser for the group that provides end of life services for people in southern Illinois.

But Hospice of Southern Illinois does more than just help patients. The group works with the family members before, during and after the loved one's death.

The Jeep Jam starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Harrisburg Elks Lodge on Saturday, June 1 and you don't have to drive a jeep to participate. You can learn more here.