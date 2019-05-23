Jeep Jam fundraiser returns for Hospice of SI - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Jeep Jam fundraiser returns for Hospice of SI

Posted: Updated:

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Hospice of Southern Illinois is teaming up with Jim Hayes, Inc. in Harrisburg once again for the Jeep Jam Poker Run. It's a fundraiser for the group that provides end of life services for people in southern Illinois.

But Hospice of Southern Illinois does more than just help patients. The group works with the family members before, during and after the loved one's death.

The Jeep Jam starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Harrisburg Elks Lodge on Saturday, June 1 and you don't have to drive a jeep to participate. You can learn more here

    HERRIN (WSIL) -- Memorial Day weekend is always the official kickoff to summer activities and the time when the city of Herrin blocks off part of downtown for HerrinFesta Italiana.  

    HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Hospice of Southern Illinois is teaming up with Jim Hayes, Inc. in Harrisburg once again for the Jeep Jam Poker Run. 

    CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Scattered storms are possible this morning, but these storms are expected to generally remain confined to counties closer to I-64 with very low chances south along the Ohio River. 

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.