Prayer vigil held following fatal Indiana house explosion

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Dozens of people gathered for a prayer vigil after a weekend explosion of a southern Indiana house that killed one person.

Michael O'Brien, who was among those Wednesday at Jeffersonville's First Christian Church, says it "could have happened to any of us" and "we just felt a need to be here to recognize that and be thankful for what we have every day."

Fifty-year-old William Phillips was killed when a home exploded Sunday in Jeffersonville, north of Louisville, Kentucky. His wife, Janet Phillips, was critically injured. Investigators say natural gas that built up in the house was to blame.

Neighbors were among those at the vigil.

A woman in a neighboring home was also injured by the explosion that damaged 20 other homes. An 11-year-old girl suffered a broken collarbone.

