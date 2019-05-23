Storms expected to remain close to I-64 this morning - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Storms expected to remain close to I-64 this morning

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Scattered storms are possible this morning, but these storms are expected to generally remain confined to counties closer to I-64 with very low chances south along the Ohio River. 

Outside the storms, it's warm and very muggy, especially for late May. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s to start the day and will move into the mid 80s this afternoon.

The storm chances go down the rest of the week, but heat turns up. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest on storms and the Memorial Day forecast on News 3 This Morning. 

  • Pinckneyville, Harrisburg advance to sectional championship

    Thursday, May 23 2019 2:43 AM EDT2019-05-23 06:43:34 GMT

    DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- It will be the Mississippi versus the Ohio for the Du Quoin 2A Softball Sectional championship Friday as Pinckneyville and Harrisburg earned their spots in the title tilt with wins Wednesday. 

  • Goreville and Steeleville cruise to sectional wins

    Thursday, May 23 2019 2:21 AM EDT2019-05-23 06:21:43 GMT

    CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Goreville and Steeleville posted sectional semifinal wins as the Goreville Sectional was moved to SIU due to wet field conditions.

  • Sabens team has strong showing in Springfield

    Wednesday, May 22 2019 10:37 PM EDT2019-05-23 02:37:47 GMT

    CARBONDALE (WSIL)-- Several area amateur martial artists are coming off a successful showing at the FUJI May the Fourth Be With You, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Tournament in Springfield, IL earlier this month.

