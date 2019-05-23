Storms expected to remain close to I-64 this morning

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- It will be the Mississippi versus the Ohio for the Du Quoin 2A Softball Sectional championship Friday as Pinckneyville and Harrisburg earned their spots in the title tilt with wins Wednesday.
DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- It will be the Mississippi versus the Ohio for the Du Quoin 2A Softball Sectional championship Friday as Pinckneyville and Harrisburg earned their spots in the title tilt with wins Wednesday.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Goreville and Steeleville posted sectional semifinal wins as the Goreville Sectional was moved to SIU due to wet field conditions.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Goreville and Steeleville posted sectional semifinal wins as the Goreville Sectional was moved to SIU due to wet field conditions.
CARBONDALE (WSIL)-- Several area amateur martial artists are coming off a successful showing at the FUJI May the Fourth Be With You, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Tournament in Springfield, IL earlier this month.
CARBONDALE (WSIL)-- Several area amateur martial artists are coming off a successful showing at the FUJI May the Fourth Be With You, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Tournament in Springfield, IL earlier this month.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Wet fields caused postponements at three area softball postseason sites, the games went on at Carbondale, thanks to the turf infield.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Wet fields caused postponements at three area softball postseason sites, the games went on at Carbondale, thanks to the turf infield.
NORMAL (WSIL) -- Aiden McMahan and JT Weber combined to go 5-7 with 4 RBIs and 2 runs scored to lead No. 8 SIU to a 7-4 upset victory over No. 5 Bradley at the MVC Tournament.
NORMAL (WSIL) -- Aiden McMahan and JT Weber combined to go 5-7 with 4 RBIs and 2 runs scored to lead No. 8 SIU to a 7-4 upset victory over No. 5 Bradley at the MVC Tournament.
ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Blues are marching into the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in decades.
ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Blues are marching into the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in decades.
ST. LOUIS (AP) -- With a potentially dangerous storm bearing down on St. Louis, baseball's Cardinals are taking no chances, calling off a game against the cross-state rival Kansas City Royals.
ST. LOUIS (AP) -- With a potentially dangerous storm bearing down on St. Louis, baseball's Cardinals are taking no chances, calling off a game against the cross-state rival Kansas City Royals.
MARION (WSIL)-- The Canadian National softball team is gearing up for their first season in National Pro Fast Pitch league, and along with the new league, the Canadian Wild will be calling southern Illinois home for the next two seasons.
MARION (WSIL)-- The Canadian National softball team is gearing up for their first season in National Pro Fast Pitch league, and along with the new league, the Canadian Wild will be calling southern Illinois home for the next two seasons.
WSIL-- Here are the scores from the area 3A baseball and softball regionals:
WSIL-- Here are the scores from the area 3A baseball and softball regionals:
DES PLAINES (WSIL)-- A pair of Marion anglers are coming off a successful weekend at the Illinois Bass Nation tournament in Des Plaines.
DES PLAINES (WSIL)-- A pair of Marion anglers are coming off a successful weekend at the Illinois Bass Nation tournament in Des Plaines.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Scattered storms are possible this morning, but these storms are expected to generally remain confined to counties closer to I-64 with very low chances south along the Ohio River.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Scattered storms are possible this morning, but these storms are expected to generally remain confined to counties closer to I-64 with very low chances south along the Ohio River.
WSIL -- Multiple sheriff's departments are asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.
WSIL -- Multiple sheriff's departments are asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The National Weather Service says a "violent tornado" has touched down in Jefferson City, Missouri.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The National Weather Service says a "violent tornado" has touched down in Jefferson City, Missouri.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- Herrin is well-known for its HerrinFesta Italiana, but lately the town is also drawing attention for another reason.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- Herrin is well-known for its HerrinFesta Italiana, but lately the town is also drawing attention for another reason.
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- A huge community effort on Wednesday in one river town to keep rising waters from flooding homes and businesses.
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- A huge community effort on Wednesday in one river town to keep rising waters from flooding homes and businesses.
MARION (WSIL) -- Just a month into his new job as Mayor of Marion, Mike Absher is listening to residents about what they would like to see from him to improve the city.
MARION (WSIL) -- Just a month into his new job as Mayor of Marion, Mike Absher is listening to residents about what they would like to see from him to improve the city.
SESSER (WSIL) -- Sesser's mayor wants donations to help out the Sesser Opera House.
SESSER (WSIL) -- Sesser's mayor wants donations to help out the Sesser Opera House.
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — John Walker Lindh, the young Californian who became known as the American Taliban after he was captured by U.S. forces in the invasion of Afghanistan in late 2001, is set to go free after nearly two decades in prison.
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — John Walker Lindh, the young Californian who became known as the American Taliban after he was captured by U.S. forces in the invasion of Afghanistan in late 2001, is set to go free after nearly two decades in prison.
(WSIL) -- Busch Beer is offering one lucky couple the opportunity of a lifetime-- a Busch wedding.
(WSIL) -- Busch Beer is offering one lucky couple the opportunity of a lifetime-- a Busch wedding.
MIDLAND, Texas (WSIL) -- A sheriff's deputy in Midland County Texas is recovering after he was struck by a train, and it was caught on camera.
MIDLAND, Texas (WSIL) -- A sheriff's deputy in Midland County Texas is recovering after he was struck by a train, and it was caught on camera.