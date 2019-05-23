Storms expected to remain close to I-64 this morning

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Scattered storms are possible this morning, but these storms are expected to generally remain confined to counties closer to I-64 with very low chances south along the Ohio River.

Outside the storms, it's warm and very muggy, especially for late May. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s to start the day and will move into the mid 80s this afternoon.

The storm chances go down the rest of the week, but heat turns up.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest on storms and the Memorial Day forecast on News 3 This Morning.