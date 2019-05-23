Kentucky state grants will use old tires to repave roadways - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky state grants will use old tires to repave roadways

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's Division of Waste Management is giving grants to five counties to used recycled rubber tires to repave roadways.

The $502,000 in grant funding will be used for rubber-modified asphalt projects that use crumb rubber manufactured from waste tires.

The grants were announced by the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, which oversees the waste management division.

Cabinet Secretary Charles Snavely says the grant program is valuable because it promotes the use of recycled rubber from discarded tires. The counties of Clark, Fayette, Hardin, Hopkins, and Pulaski received the grants.

The state's Waste Tire Trust Fund collects a $2 fee from the sale of each new tire in the state. The funding helps manage millions of scrap tires discarded each year and develops markets for recycled tire products.

