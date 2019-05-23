Missouri Sen. Hawley to visit US-Mexico border - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley is traveling to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Republican is set to visit the southern border with other members of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee this week.

His office says he'll meet with law enforcement officials. Planned stops include the Texas cities of McAllen and Laredo.

Hawley said in a statement that the "nonstop flow of drugs and human trafficking coming into this country is a crisis."

Hawley during his successful 2018 bid for former Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill's seat campaigned in part on border security and building a wall on the southern border.

