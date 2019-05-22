Sesser mayor seeks donations for Sesser Opera House

SESSER (WSIL) -- Sesser's mayor wants donations to help out the Sesser Opera House.

The opera house was built in 1914 and sits on the National Register of Historical Places. The city has owned it for several decades.

Mayor Jason Ashmore says there's $150,000 worth of work that need to be done, but he doesn't want to use taxpayer dollars for it.

So he organized an online fundraiser.

"We want to start having plays here again. We want to have concerts, big concerts, big names. We want to start bringing people to Sesser, making this an actual destination, an attraction for people to come and see," Ashmore said. "But to do that, we need to really work on getting the rehab done, because right now, it's structurally fine. If we don't do something in the next couple years, it will be structurally deficient."

A link to the donation site can be found here.