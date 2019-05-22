Former Thompsonville principal charged with grooming

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- A former high school principal faces charges for inappropriate contact with a minor.

55-year-old John Robinson of West Frankfort has worked with the Thompsonville school district since 2006, when he was hired as a health and physical education teacher.

Thompsonville school district superintendent Brock Harris said Robinson was placed on administrative leave Friday and resigned on Monday, a day before he was arrested on grooming charges.

The indictment said Robinson used a device capable of electronic data storage or transmission to communicate with a child. The charge is a class 4 felony, meaning he could face one to three years if convicted.

Harris said he couldn't comment about Robinson's case, citing advice from the school's lawyer, but he could talk about school procedures when it comes to possible cases of child abuse.

"As far as the school is concerned, we're mandated reporters. If we witness that or get wind of any staff here at the school, or honestly any adult outside of the school doing anything to a student, our first thing is to call DCFS," Harris said. "If it is an employee at the school, they will immediately be put on administrative leave, pending an investigation."

Harris said he couldn't comment if the child involved was a student in the district. He also said students in the district are safe and are being taken care of.

Robinson is also listed as pastor of the Thompsonville First Baptist Church on the church's website as of Wednesday afternoon. Messages seeking comment have not been returned.

Robinson is due in court June 25.