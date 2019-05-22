Local hero honored on what would have been his 150th birthday

WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- A ceremony was held in Franklin County to honor a doctor who risked his own life to save local miners.
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WSIL) -- A man wanted for 'failure to appear' negotiated the terms of his surrender with police, and those negotiations involved some unusual terms.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- A former high school principal faces charges for inappropriate contact with a minor.
BLOOMINGTON (AP) - Officials at an Illinois zoo were forced to euthanize a flamingo after it was struck by a rock thrown by a child.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Five hundred bikers participated in the 31st annual "Run for the Wall" to honor those killed in action and prisoners of war.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) - A few storms are possible Thursday with highest chances in the morning and in northern counties. Severe weather is not expected, but locally strong storms can't be ruled out.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker is undaunted by the task of convincing taxpayers to swallow $1.8 billion in new and increased taxes to pay for a massive state construction program.
MARION (WSIL) -- A Marion man win rose in first episode of The Bachelorette Season 15.
JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- Traffic is flowing again after a crash shut down I-57 and I-64 in Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- One lane of I-57 southbound is back open after a crash involving a semi and passenger vehicle.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- The city of Mt. Vernon is experiencing a major water leak.
