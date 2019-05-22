Local hero honored on what would have been his 150th birthday

WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- A ceremony was held in Franklin County to honor a doctor who risked his own life to save local miners. The Old King Coal Festival and the Colp Pride Committee honored Doctor A.W. Springs by placing a brick at the Coal Miners Memorial Park in downtown West Frankfort.

Springs received national recognition in 1914 for saving many lives after a gas explosion at the Royalton Number One Mine. More than 50 men died in the blast but many more were rescued. Members of the community honored him with a brick and yellow roses symbolizing friendship.

Springs was the only doctor out of nearly 50 at the scene to go down into the mine. Today marks the 150th anniversary of his birth.