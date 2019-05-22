Hundreds participate in Senior Fun Fest - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Hundreds participate in Senior Fun Fest

MARION (WSIL) -- Area senior citizens got a little "wild" today at the Marion Pavilion.  It was all in good fun as part of the 13th Annual Senior Fun Fest. 

This year's theme was 'Seniors Gone Wild' and it included safari decorations and costumes. The event was hosted by the Health Seniors Action Team with more than 400 area seniors joining in on the fun.

Ronee Rogers, with Integrity Health Care Communities said that the event has become so popular organizers had a waiting list this year.  

The number of people able to attend is determined by the number of sponsors and vendors. This year there were 55 vendors and 20 sponsors.

