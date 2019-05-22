Man fatally shot at light rail station in St. Louis County - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man fatally shot at light rail station in St. Louis County

Posted: Updated:

PAGEDALE, Mo. (AP) - St. Louis County police are searching for the gunman who killed a man in broad daylight at a MetroLink light rail station.

Police Sgt. Benjamin Granda says the shooting happened just before noon Wednesday at St. Charles Rock Road in Pagedale. The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name has not been released.

Granda says the gunman and the victim were involved in a dispute on a train. Once the train stopped at the St. Charles Rock Road station, one of the men shot the other and ran.

In August, 48-year-old Craig LeFebvre was hit and killed by a stray bullet near a MetroLink station. Earlier this month, 12 people were indicted for a series of violent crimes at MetroLink stations, including the killing of LeFebvre.

