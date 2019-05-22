More chances for isolated storms - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

More chances for isolated storms

Posted: Updated:

WSIL - Warm humid conditions will build across the region.  A few storms are possible Thursday with highest chances in the morning and in northern counties.  Severe weather is not expected but locally strong storms can't be ruled out. 

Hot humid conditions are expected through the holiday weekend with pop-up storms possible most every afternoon.

Jim will have an updated look ahead on News 3 this evening. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.