Major water leak in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- The city of Mt. Vernon is experiencing a major water leak.

The city is asking businesses and residents to contact the city if you have experienced low water pressure since 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The city is reporting water use of over 3,500 gallons per minute, indicating a water loss of over 2.5 million gallons currently.

This is a significant leak that isn't coming to the surface, and must be leaking into another body of water, storm water of sanitary sewer line.

Starting at 7 p.m. the city will begin isolating areas of Mt. Vernon by shutting off water service, to find the leak.

If you want to report low water pressure call 618-242-6851.