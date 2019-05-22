Major water leak in Mt. Vernon - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Major water leak in Mt. Vernon

Posted: Updated:

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- The city of Mt. Vernon is experiencing a major water leak. 

The city is asking businesses and residents to contact the city if you have experienced low water pressure since 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. 

The city is reporting water use of over 3,500 gallons per minute, indicating a water loss of over 2.5 million gallons currently.

This is a significant leak that isn't coming to the surface, and must be leaking into another body of water, storm water of sanitary sewer line. 

Starting at 7 p.m. the city will begin isolating areas of Mt. Vernon by shutting off water service, to find the leak.

If you want to report low water pressure call 618-242-6851.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.