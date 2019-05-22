Kentucky TV anchor dismissed for on-air comments - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky TV anchor dismissed for on-air comments

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky television station says it has dismissed a morning host for what it considered inappropriate comments during his show earlier this month.

WLEX-TV in Lexington said in a statement Wednesday that it has decided to "part ways" with Lee Cruse, the co-host of a morning show called "Live with Lee & Hayley."

Cruse had made remarks on-air about a BBC radio broadcaster fired for using a picture of a chimpanzee in a tweet about the royal baby born to Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry. The photograph was criticized as racist, and Cruse called his comments about it "an egregious error."

WLEX General Manager Pat Dalbey says the news station "is committed to reflecting our diverse audiences through our coverage and to upholding equitable, diverse, and inclusive practices in our workplace."

