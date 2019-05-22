Insufficient evidence against 1 juvenile in St. Joseph death - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Insufficient evidence against 1 juvenile in St. Joseph death

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) - A judge has ruled there was insufficient evidence to prove a 15-year-old abandoned another teenager's body during a St. Joseph house fire.

The teenager was in juvenile court Tuesday facing a charge of abandoning a corpse. The body of 14-year-old Cameron Satterley was found in the house in April. The house had burned down in February.

KQ2 reports Deputy Juvenile Officer Dan Sharp said the juvenile division could file a different charge against the boy after further investigation.

Two other minors, one 10 and the other 11, face charges of arson and abandoning a corpse in the case.

Police haven't released the cause of death or other details.

