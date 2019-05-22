Body found in Ohio River still unidentified, will be buried

McCRACKEN CO., KY (WSIL) -- An unidentified man found in the Ohio River on September 18 will be buried next week.

Coroner Amanda Melton says a brief graveside service is set for Wednesday May 29 at 10 a.m. at Wilmington Cemetery.

The public is invited to attend.

“These cases are heart breaking,” said McCracken County Coroner, Amanda Melton, who was sworn in as Coroner in January of this year. “I’m sure, somewhere, this man has friends or family who could help us identify him. Despite our best efforts, however, we just don’t know

where to find those people at this time.”

The cause of the man's death is still undetermined and since he hasn't been identified details about him will be entered into a national database that "helps resolve missing, unidentified, and unclaimed person cases throughout the United States."

The Coroner’s office asks that anyone with information about the case contact the office at 270-444-4732 or amelton@mccrackenky.com.

