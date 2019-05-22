Voters approve alcohol sales in western Kentucky city - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Voters approve alcohol sales in western Kentucky city

MARION, Ky. (AP) - Voters in a western Kentucky city have opted to allow alcohol sales.

WPSD-TV reports 680 residents cast ballots in Marion on the issue Tuesday with 403 in favor and 277 opposed.

The city joins a growing number of municipalities around the state that have approved liquor sales in recent years.

Although alcohol sales will be allowed in the city, the surrounding Crittenden County is still dry.

