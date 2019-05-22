Crash shuts down part of I-57 and I-64

JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- A multi-vehicle crash has shut down I-57 southbound and I-64 eastbound in Jefferson County.

According to Mt. Vernon police the crash happened between the 95 mile marker and the I-57/I-64 split

Troopers have shut down I-57 southbound at Dix and I-64 eastbound at Woodlawn.

Police are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

You can see the traffic backed up on I-57 southbound from our weather camera.