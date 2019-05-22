Charleston mother gets 20 years in son's neglect death - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Charleston mother gets 20 years in son's neglect death

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) - A judge has sentenced a 23-year-old Charleston woman to 20 years in prison in the death of her 2-year-old son in 2017.

Coles County Court records show Savannah M. Weiss pleaded guilty Monday to murder. The (Charleston) Times-Courier and Mattoon Journal-Gazette reports a judge accepted a plea agreement in the case. Authorities say emergency crews found Malachi England unresponsive at Weiss' residence after she left him unattended in a playpen for three days while she spent time with friends.

Weiss was accused of failing to provide food, water and sanitary conditions for the child, which led to his death by dehydration or starvation.

Weiss has been jailed since her arrest and will receive credit for time served.

Information from: Mattoon Journal-Gazette, http://www.jg-tc.com

