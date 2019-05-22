2 bullets strike bus after students taken to Chicago museum - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

CHICAGO (AP) - Police say stray gunfire struck a suburban school bus after it dropped students at the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago.

Chicago police and Northbrook School District 28 officials said only the driver was aboard the bus Tuesday morning when two bullets struck the vehicle. Authorities said the bus was at an intersection about a mile and a half south of the museum when the shooting occurred.

School officials say Chicago paramedics treated the female driver for a minor scrape and she was "shaken up." Police said an altercation between two people standing near the bus turned into a shootout when the bus was struck by gunfire. No arrests have been made.

The Chicago Tribune reports a new bus was sent to take the students back to the suburbs.

