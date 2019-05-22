Man sentenced to prison for shooting at off-duty officer - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man sentenced to prison for shooting at off-duty officer

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A man from Ferguson who shot at an off-duty police officer after being thrown out of a bar has been sentenced to 6½ years in federal prison.

Federal prosecutors say 40-year-old Rudolph Clarett shot at the officer in August 2017 at a St. Louis County bar. The officer was working security at the bar and had just thrown Clarett out.

The officer wasn't injured.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Clarett was also caught with a 9mm handgun in February 2018 by a St. Louis County police officer who discovered the car Clarett was driving was stolen.

Clarett pleaded guilty in February to two counts of possessing a firearm while a convicted felon.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.