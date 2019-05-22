Man charged in alleged attack at Missouri hotel - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man charged in alleged attack at Missouri hotel

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) - A 19-year-old Missouri man is accused of assaulting workers and terrorizing guests during an attempted robbery at a hotel.

James A.R. Hughes, of Deepwater, is charged with attempted robbery and armed criminal action after the alleged attack Sunday at a Holiday Inn Express in Lee's Summit.

The Kansas City Star reports police went to the hotel after a caller reported a man in the front lobby was threatening to shoot people.

According to court records, Hughes forced a family who was leaving to return to the hotel and said he was going to shoot them. Hughes allegedly chased and hit hotel employees and threatened to shoot and rape others.

Hughes was arrested at the hotel and is being held on $250,000 bond.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Hughes.

