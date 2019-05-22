Warrant Wednesday: May 22, 2019 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Warrant Wednesday: May 22, 2019

WSIL -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.

Andrew M. Moschino, 26, is wanted for on several charges including unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of cannabis. He is described as 5'11" tall, 155 pounds and last known to be in the Coello area. Moschino's bond is set at $40,000.

Jazzmine R. Dent, 22, is wanted for unlawful delivery of methamphetamine. She is described as  5'6" tall, 116 pounds and last known to be in the Bonnie area. Dent's bond is set at $50,000.

Bon S. Parks, 35, is wanted for failing to appear for unlawful delivery of methamphetamine. He is described as 5'8" tall, 160 pounds and last known to be in the West Frankfort area. Parks' bond is set at $5,000.

Patricia Ann Pierce, 28 is wanted for failing to appear for possession of methamphetamine. She is described as 5'7" tall, 220 pounds and last known to be in the West Frankfort area. Pierce's bond is set at $5,000. 

Seth Eugene Riddle, 35, is wanted for failing to appear on a charge of driving reckless driving/suspended DUI. He is described as 5'10" tall, 185 pounds and last known to be in the Zeigler area. Riddle's bond is set at $5,000. 

Steven R. Simpkins, 30, is wanted for violating the sex offender registration act. He is described as 6'02" tall, 180 pounds and last known address is in Houma, LA. Simpkins' bond is set at $5,000. 

If you see any of these people do not approach or try to apprehend them. Just make note of as many details as you can, then contact your local law enforcement agency.

Franklin County Sheriff's Department - Tip Line: 618-439-9252.

Everyone featured here is innocent until proven guilty.

