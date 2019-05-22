Summer movie series returns to MCCC

MARION (WSIL) -- Summer break is almost here and the Marion Cultural and Civic center has a way to keep families entertained. Once again free movies are being shown. All times are 10 a.m.

MCCC Thursday Series

May 30 – Monsters Inc

June 6 – Up

June 20 – Incredibles

June 27 – Incredibles 2

July 11 Frozen

July 18 – Tangled

July 25 – Sing

August 1 - Brave

August 8 – Ratatouille

MCCC Classic Disney Saturday Series

July 13 – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

July 20 – Beauty and the Beast

July 27 – Mary Poppins

August 3 – Little Mermaid

August 10 – Peter Pan