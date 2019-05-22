Summer movie series returns to MCCC

MARION (WSIL) -- Summer break is almost here and the Marion Cultural and Civic center has a way to keep families entertained. Once again free movies are being shown. All times are 10 a.m.
MCCC Thursday Series
May 30 – Monsters Inc
June 6 – Up
June 20 – Incredibles
June 27 – Incredibles 2
July 11 Frozen
July 18 – Tangled
July 25 – Sing
August 1 - Brave
August 8 – Ratatouille
MCCC Classic Disney Saturday Series
July 13 – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
July 20 – Beauty and the Beast
July 27 – Mary Poppins
August 3 – Little Mermaid
August 10 – Peter Pan
WSIL-TV
