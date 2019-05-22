Beshear vs. Bevin political showdown set in Kentucky - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Beshear vs. Bevin political showdown set in Kentucky

Posted: Updated:

By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - In Kentucky political circles, Beshear vs. Bevin has become shorthand for the bitter feud between the state's governor and attorney general over legal issues with sweeping implications for the future.

The drama between Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear has been spiced by subplots - some involving Beshear's family - and now Kentucky's voters will get a chance to take sides at the ballot box on a rivalry that has clearly gotten personal.

The two won their parties' nominations in Tuesday's primary election for governor. Now they will square off in November in a grudge match that will have national political experts watching for signs that a Republican incumbent closely aligned with the president might be more vulnerable than expected.

Beshear outlasted two prominent rivals - Rocky Adkins and Adam Edelen - to win the Democratic nomination. Bevin had to fend off a strong challenge from state Rep. Robert Goforth, who garnered nearly 40% of the Republican vote.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.