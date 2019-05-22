Threat for severe storms has ended - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Threat for severe storms has ended

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The severe storm threat has come to an end for our region and the last of the Tornado Watch has been canceled. 

Rain will stick around through much of the night for southern Illinois, gradually shifting east and south. Localized flooding remains a concern through the night, with low-lying areas possibly inundated with high water. 

Meteorologist John Ross will have the latest on when the rain will move out and what the rest of the week has in store coming up on News 3 This Morning. 

