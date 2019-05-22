Marion businessman announces candidacy for county commissioner

MARION (WSIL) -- A Marion native announces his candidacy for Williamson County Commissioner.

Tim Atkisson told a room full of people inside Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois on Tuesday he is running for commissioner in Williamson County in the 2020 election.

Atkisson said he wanted to run for this position for a couple of years, but finally felt the time was right.

"We want to get out that we want the people to see us, to know us, to ask us questions and do all the things we should be doing as a campaign," Atkisson said.

Atkisson owns A 1 plumbing in Marion.

He said as a businessman, he wants to continue to bring economic growth to the county.

"That's kind of what I specialize at," Atkisson said. "There's a lot of things that commissioners do and so if at the end of the day there is time, I think growing economic opportunity needs to be done.

Atkisson is married to Susan Atkisson and together they have two son, Tyler and Brendan.

There is only one position open for Williamson County Commissioner in the 2020 election.