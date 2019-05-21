St. Louis airport reopens after storm shutdown - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

St. Louis airport reopens after storm shutdown

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Flights have resumed at Lambert Airport in St. Louis after a temporary halt caused by a severe storm.
  
The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a temporary halt to both arrivals and departures Tuesday evening, when a strong storm passed through the region. After about an hour, the flights were able to resume.
  
There were reports of funnel clouds cited in St. Charles County, near St. Louis, and downtown turned pitch black as a strong storm rumbled through. But by 7:30 p.m. the worst of the storm appeared to have passed without any reports of significant damage.
  
The storm was part of a system that began Monday in the Plains. Around three dozen tornadoes have been reported since Monday night.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.