Kentucky Gov. Bevin wins GOP primary - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky Gov. Bevin wins GOP primary

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has cleared his first hurdle toward a second term, defeating three challengers to win the Republican nomination.
  
Bevin beat three Republican challengers in Tuesday's primary election. They were state Rep. Robert Goforth, William Woods and Ike Lawrence.
  
The governor is an ally of President Donald Trump, who remains a popular political force in the state. The governor's strong showing Tuesday gives him a boost heading into the fall campaign in a state that has trended overwhelmingly toward the GOP.
  
At least among Republican voters, Bevin overcame a series of self-inflicted political wounds from his feud with groups representing public school teachers. Bevin's approval ratings had slumped after his failed attempt to change the state's struggling public pension systems.
  

