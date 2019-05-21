Capital bill would fund SIC expansion

CARMI (WSIL) -- Gov. J.B. Pritzker wants to fund an expansion of Southeastern Illinois College.

School officials have been planning an expansion at the Carmi campus since 1998, hoping to build a vocational center to train students in welding, mechanics and manufacturing.

SIC President Jonah Rice said the college was ready to break ground five years ago but former Gov. Bruce Rauner pulled funding for it shortly after he took office.

Pritzker included the project in his $41.5 billion capital bill.

"This focus on career tech (education) is vital to the economic development of the region," Rice said. "We need to have that workforce trained so that we support current industry and attract new industry."

Rice said the project will cost $2 million, although the college will cover 25 percent of that. Pritzker's plan relies on a number of tax increases and lawmakers have until the end of the month to approve it.