“Run for the Wall” makes stop in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Five hundred bikers participated in the 31st annual "Run for the Wall" to honor those killed in action and prisoners of war.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) - A few storms are possible Thursday with highest chances in the morning and in northern counties. Severe weather is not expected, but locally strong storms can't be ruled out.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker is undaunted by the task of convincing taxpayers to swallow $1.8 billion in new and increased taxes to pay for a massive state construction program.
MARION (WSIL) -- A Marion man win rose in first episode of The Bachelorette Season 15.
JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- Traffic is flowing again after a crash shut down I-57 and I-64 in Jefferson County.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- The city of Mt. Vernon is experiencing a major water leak.
ADAIR CO., Iowa (WHO-DT/CNN) -- One woman was killed and a man injured after an EF-2 tornado hit near Adair, Iowa early Wednesday.
McCRACKEN CO., KY (WSIL) -- An unidentified man found in the Ohio River on September 18 will be buried next week.
WSIL -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Department is looking for several people with charges ranging from drugs to violating the sex offenders registration act.
MARION (WSIL) -- A Marion native announces his candidacy for Williamson County Commissioner.
