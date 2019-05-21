“Run for the Wall” makes stop in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Five hundred bikers participated in the 31st annual "Run for the Wall" to honor those killed in action and prisoners of war. Ed Henson is a biker who rode his motorcycles all the way from California and hopes to continue with the pack to their final stop in Washington D.C.

"Once you're hooked on this, you won't stop," said Henson.

This is the third year Henson has taken part, "The first time was very emotional. I rode for my cousin who was a helicopter pilot and when I got to the wall it was just very emotional."

Bikers made their only stop in Illinois, Tuesday. They took a lunch break at the Mt. Vernon Airport. Dozens of community members welcomed them as they rode in. Mt. Vernon resident and veteran, Susan Neal says "Run for the Wall" is an important event that brings attention and awareness to veterans by honoring them.

Neal explained, "I've never been to the wall, but I'd like to go sometime. I think its very important if you served in the military in any form that you go."

City leaders say this is a team effort to get everyone together and host the bikers for a few hours.

"It takes so many volunteers and donations, which it provides lunch for 500 people today," said Grace McDowell.

Bikers like Henson say the community's support fuels his motivation to continue his journey.

"I love seeing new people on this route because they'll be back... if [it's] anyway possible they'll be back," said Henson.

Those riding in "Run for the Wall" plan to be in Washington, D.C. by this Friday, May 24.