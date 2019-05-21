Mt. Vernon seeks deal to replace city vehicles

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Mt. Vernon leaders want to upgrade the city's fleet of vehicles.

The city has dozens of vehicles for various departments but the average age is nearly 16 years.

A deal with Enterprise Fleet Management would cost the city $250,000 a year for four years and help replace 41 vehicles while also covering maintenance costs.

City Manager Mary Ellen Bechtel said the city needs new cars.

"We have some vehicles that really do not have a floorboard in them. We put anything, any kind of material you can think of in the bottom, where the guys can put their feet on," Bechtel said. "We have one vehicle where they finally just put a piece of metal on the door because all of that, the inside of that, was missing."

The city council was going to vote on the proposal Monday but postponed action after a local car dealer spoke out at the meeting, saying local companies should have been contacted.

Mayor John Lewis said the car dealer will have a week to put together a competing proposal, and he expects the issue to be decided during the next council meeting.