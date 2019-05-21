Mt. Vernon seeks deal to replace city vehicles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Attorney General Andy Beshear has won the Democratic nomination for governor in Kentucky, setting up a showdown with his political nemesis - Republican incumbent Matt Bevin.
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Flights have resumed at Lambert Airport in St. Louis after a temporary halt caused by a severe storm.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Mt. Vernon leaders want to upgrade the city's fleet of vehicles.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- The Saline County State's Attorney wants a special prosecutor to handle the Brian Burns murder trial.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- A former high school principal and minister from West Frankfort was arrested Tuesday for one count of grooming, a class 4 felony.
CARMI (WSIL) -- Gov. J.B. Pritzker wants to fund an expansion of Southeastern Illinois College.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has cleared his first hurdle toward a second term, defeating three challengers to win the Republican nomination.
MARION (WSIL) -- The Marion Ministerial Alliance has received some much needed money thanks to a Williamson County farmer.
JACKSON CO. (WSIL) -- The attorney for a man accused of beating an 8-month-old child asked that an arraignment be pushed back to June 4th.
JACKSON CO. (WSIL) -- The man accused of shooting and injuring four people on the Carbondale Town Square appeared before a judge Tuesday.
