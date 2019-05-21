Former high school principal arrested for grooming

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- A former high school principal and minister from West Frankfort was arrested Tuesday for one count of Grooming, a class 4 felony.

55-year-old John J. Robinson, was the principal at Thompsonville High School and a pastor at Thomsponville First Baptist Church. He is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Grooming is defined as the action by a pedophile of preparing a child for a meeting, with the intention of committing a sexual offense.

Superintendent of Thompsonville CUSD 174, Brock Harris, accepted his letter of resignation yesterday.

Detectives are still investigating the case.