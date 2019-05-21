Former high school principal arrested for grooming - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Former high school principal arrested for grooming

Posted: Updated:

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- A former high school principal and minister from West Frankfort was arrested Tuesday for one count of Grooming, a class 4 felony.

55-year-old John J. Robinson, was the principal at Thompsonville High School and a pastor at Thomsponville First Baptist Church. He is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Grooming is defined as the action by a pedophile of preparing a child for a meeting, with the intention of committing a sexual offense.

Superintendent of Thompsonville CUSD 174, Brock Harris, accepted his letter of resignation yesterday.

Detectives are still investigating the case.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.