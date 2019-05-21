Pantry receives grant thanks to local farmer

MARION (WSIL) -- The Marion Ministerial Alliance has received some much needed money thanks to a Williamson County farmer.

Through the Bayer Fund, Marion farmer Terry Dahmer nominated the pantry and soup kitchen to receive a $2,500 grant.

Executive Director JR Russell says that money will help tremendously as demand increases over the summer months. He also hopes this grant will help them to once again offer financial assistance to families in need.

"That's pretty significant for a grant amount, especially for us. Getting a grant for $500 or a $1,000 are significant but $2,500 dollars is very significant for us," said Russell.

The Marion Ministerial Alliance serves, on average, 80 to 90 meals for lunch each day. But once summer hits, that number increases to about 120. Those meals costs the pantry about a dollar each.