Man accused of beating infant plans to plead not guilty

JACKSON CO. (WSIL) -- The attorney for a man accused of beating an 8-month-old child asked that an arraignment be pushed back to June 4th.

22-year-old Tyler Mifflin was not required to appear in court Tuesday because a Grand Jury already indicted him on charges of Aggravated Battery causing great bodily harm.

Mifflin's attorney says Mifflin will plead not guilty.