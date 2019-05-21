Man accused of beating infant plans to plead not guilty

JACKSON CO. (WSIL) -- The attorney for a man accused of beating an 8-month-old child asked that an arraignment be pushed back to June 4th.
JACKSON CO. (WSIL) -- The man accused of shooting and injuring four people on the Carbondale Town Square appeared before a judge Tuesday.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (WSIL) – Governor Mike Parson declared a state of emergency in Missouri Tuesday in response to continuing severe weather.
MARION (WSIL) -- Kids will get the chance to swim with Olympic athletes Josh Davis and Amanda Beard.
ST. LOUIS (AP) -- With a potentially dangerous storm bearing down on St. Louis, baseball's Cardinals are taking no chances, calling off a game against the cross-state rival Kansas City Royals.
WHEATLAND, Mo. (AP) - A severe weather system that formed in the Plains rumbled across Missouri Monday night and into Tuesday, bringing damaging winds along with heavy rain that added even more water to already flooded rivers.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - Sand volleyball courts have been closed at a Missouri park after knives were found buried in the sand.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Round one of storms will wrap up this morning, but a line of strong storms is expected Tuesday evening.
(WSIL) -- Bald Knob Cross and the Abbey Ridge Brewery will get grant money to help boost tourism in the region.
MARION (WSIL) -- The Marion Cultural and Civic Center Foundation is once again hosting a lawn social fundraiser.
