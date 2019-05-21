Man accused of beating infant plans to plead not guilty - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man accused of beating infant plans to plead not guilty

JACKSON CO. (WSIL) -- The attorney for a man accused of beating an 8-month-old child asked that an arraignment be pushed back to June 4th. 

22-year-old Tyler Mifflin was not required to appear in court Tuesday because a Grand Jury already indicted him on charges of Aggravated Battery causing great bodily harm. 

Mifflin's attorney says Mifflin will plead not guilty.

