Lawsuit filed in connection with Mahomet Aquifer gas leak - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Lawsuit filed in connection with Mahomet Aquifer gas leak

Posted: Updated:

MAHOMET, Ill. (AP) - A second lawsuit has been filed against a gas supplier in connection with a 2016 gas leak in central Illinois that contained private wells.

The lawsuit filed in Champaign County Circuit Court accuses Peoples Gas of contaminating drinking water when a large amount of natural gas was leaked into the Mahomet Aquifer.

The action Monday by 21 residents brings to 38 the number of people who are suing Peoples Gas because of the leak from Manlove Field, an underground natural-gas storage facility. The situation came to light when residents in the Mahomet area began noticing issues with their well water.

People's Gas spokesman Brian Manthey said in a statement the company is reviewing the lawsuit and "doesn't have any substantive comments on the lawsuit at this time."

More than 500,000 residents rely on the Mahomet Aquifer in Central Illinois.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.