Accused Carbondale Town Square shooter appears in court

JACKSON CO. (WSIL) -- The man accused of shooting and injuring four people on the Carbondale Town Square appeared before a judge Tuesday.

On April 12th, police say Jody Pullen, Jr. opened fire on a small group of people gathered outside ABC Liquors. One of the victims was an innocent bystander who was enjoying drinks next door at Tres Hombres Mexican Restaurant and Bar.

Tuesday in court, Pullen's attorney, who took over the case Monday, asked that Pullen's preliminary hearing be waived and requested a continuance.

Pullen's attorney showed News 3 a large stack of paperwork he has to go through before he feels they're prepared for a hearing.

Pullen's next appearance in court will be June 4.