Polls close for primary election in eastern half of Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Polls have closed in the eastern half of Kentucky in the primary election races for governor, attorney general, secretary of state and other statewide offices.

Voters in line at 6 p.m. local time are allowed to cast ballots, but light turnout was projected in Tuesday's primary.

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, who wasn't able to run again because of term limits, said last week that absentee voting patterns indicated a turnout consistent with past primary elections, about 12.5% of the state's registered voters. A spokeswoman for Grimes' office said Tuesday turnout might end up even lower.

Voters are deciding on nominees in the governor's race, where Republican Gov. Matt Bevin is running for reelection in the primary against legislator Robert Goforth and two other challengers.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.