A tornado watch has been issued for portions of the viewing area

WSIL -- A Tornado Watch has been issued for portions of south eastern Missouri and southern Illinois until 10 PM.

The counties include Jefferson, Perry, Franklin, Jackson, Williamson, Union, Johnson, Union, Alexander, Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Scott, Stoddard, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Dunklin, Butler, Ripley, Carter and Wayne.

A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will move through this evening, be sure to stay weather aware. The main threats will be damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.