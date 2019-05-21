Missouri governor declares State of Emergency in response to severe weather

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (WSIL) – Governor Mike Parson declared a state of emergency in Missouri Tuesday in response to continuing severe weather.
MARION (WSIL) -- Kids will get the chance to swim with Olympic athletes Josh Davis and Amanda Beard.
ST. LOUIS (AP) -- With a potentially dangerous storm bearing down on St. Louis, baseball's Cardinals are taking no chances, calling off a game against the cross-state rival Kansas City Royals.
WHEATLAND, Mo. (AP) - A severe weather system that formed in the Plains rumbled across Missouri Monday night and into Tuesday, bringing damaging winds along with heavy rain that added even more water to already flooded rivers.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - Sand volleyball courts have been closed at a Missouri park after knives were found buried in the sand.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Round one of storms will wrap up this morning, but a line of strong storms is expected Tuesday evening.
(WSIL) -- Bald Knob Cross and the Abbey Ridge Brewery will get grant money to help boost tourism in the region.
MARION (WSIL) -- The Marion Cultural and Civic Center Foundation is once again hosting a lawn social fundraiser.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- Sophia Davie was crowned Miss HerrinFesta 2019, winning the top prize of a $2,500 scholarship.
MARION (WSIL) -- A major lawsuit across the nation accuses generic drug companies of colluding to raise prices, but months before that lawsuit, a local doctor filed his own, claiming multiple pharmaceutical companies agreed to set fixed prices for medications.
