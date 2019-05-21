Cardinals call off game due to pending storm

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- With a potentially dangerous storm bearing down on St. Louis, baseball's Cardinals are taking no chances, calling off a game against the cross-state rival Kansas City Royals.



The Cardinals announced the decision Tuesday afternoon, while the weather was calm. Forecasters were warning of potentially strong storms expected to arrive shortly after the game was scheduled to start.



The game will be made up Wednesday as part of a doubleheader.



The postponement means only one of St. Louis' two major sports teams will play Tuesday night. It's a big one. The Blues can earn a berth in the Stanley Cup Finals if they beat the San Jose Sharks in Game 6 of the NHL Western Conference Finals.



The Blues say they're working with police and emergency crews to monitor the storm. They say fans should stay in their seats if a storm occurs during the game.

